Syracuse, Miami meet in conference play

Syracuse (17-13, 10-9) vs. Miami (14-15, 6-13) Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse pays…

Syracuse (17-13, 10-9) vs. Miami (14-15, 6-13)

Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse pays visit to Miami in an ACC matchup. Syracuse beat Boston College by 13 on the road on Tuesday, while Miami is coming off of a 46-44 home loss to Virginia on Wednesday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Elijah Hughes is averaging 19.1 points and five rebounds to lead the charge for the Orange. Buddy Boeheim is also a key contributor, producing 15.4 points per game. The Hurricanes have been led by Dejan Vasiljevic, who is averaging 12.9 points and 4.2 rebounds.EFFECTIVE ELIJAH: Hughes has connected on 34 percent of the 215 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 24 over his last three games. He’s also converted 81.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Miami is 0-9 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 14-6 when it scores at least 64.

PERFECT WHEN: Syracuse is a perfect 12-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 40 percent or less. The Orange are 5-13 when allowing the opposition to shoot any better than that.

LAST FIVE: Syracuse has scored 76 points and allowed 74.8 points over its last five games. Miami has managed 69 points and given up 69 over its last five.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.