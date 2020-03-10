St. John’s meets Georgetown in Big East tourney

No. 8 seed Georgetown (15-16, 5-13) vs. No. 9 seed St. John’s (16-15, 5-13) Big East Conference Tourney First Round,…

No. 8 seed Georgetown (15-16, 5-13) vs. No. 9 seed St. John’s (16-15, 5-13)

Big East Conference Tourney First Round, Madison Square Garden, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown is set to square off against St. John’s in the opening round of the Big East tournament. Georgetown won both of the regular season matchups earlier this season. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 2, when the Hoyas shot 41.3 percent from the field en route to a one-point victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Georgetown’s Omer Yurtseven, Jagan Mosely and Terrell Allen have combined to account for 40 percent of all Hoyas scoring this season, although the trio’s production has dropped to 21 percent over the last five games.NIFTY FIGUEROA: LJ Figueroa has connected on 36.4 percent of the 187 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 14 over his last three games. He’s also converted 65.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Red Storm are 0-11 when they score 68 points or fewer and 16-4 when they exceed 68 points. The Hoyas are 0-13 when they fail to score more than 72 points and 15-3 on the season, otherwise.

PERFECT WHEN: St. John’s is a perfect 5-0 when the team blocks at least seven opposing shots. The Red Storm are 11-15 this season when they block fewer than seven shots.

DID YOU KNOW: St. John’s has turned the ball over on just 15.3 percent of its possessions this season, which is the ninth-best percentage among all Division I teams. The Red Storm have turned the ball over only 11.3 times per game this season and just nine times per game over their last five games.

