St. Francis, Robert Morris meet in NEC quarters

No. 8 seed St. Francis (NY) (13-17, 7-11) vs. No. 1 seed Robert Morris (17-14, 13-5) Northeast Conference Tourney Quarterfinals,…

No. 8 seed St. Francis (NY) (13-17, 7-11) vs. No. 1 seed Robert Morris (17-14, 13-5)

Northeast Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, UPMC Events Center, Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Francis (NY) is set to face off against Robert Morris in the quarterfinals of the NEC tournament. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last met on Jan. 23, when the Terriers shot 53.6 percent from the field while holding Robert Morris to just 38.1 percent en route to a 78-57 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Robert Morris’ AJ Bramah, Josh Williams and Yannis Mendy have collectively accounted for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 50 percent of all Colonials points over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Chauncey Hawkins has had his hand in 43 percent of all St. Francis (NY) field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 20 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Colonials are 0-7 when they score 60 points or fewer and 17-7 when they exceed 60 points. The Terriers are 0-10 when they fail to score more than 63 points and 13-7 on the season, otherwise.

PERFECT WHEN: Robert Morris is a sterling 10-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.7 percent or less. The Colonials are 7-14 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: St. Francis (NY) has committed a turnover on just 17.6 percent of its possessions this season, which is the top percentage among all NEC teams. The Terriers have turned the ball over only 12.5 times per game this season.

