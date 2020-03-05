Siena looks to extend streak vs Monmouth

Siena (18-10, 14-5) vs. Monmouth (18-12, 12-7) OceanFirst Bank Center, West Long Branch, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Siena (18-10, 14-5) vs. Monmouth (18-12, 12-7)

OceanFirst Bank Center, West Long Branch, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena looks for its ninth straight conference win against Monmouth. Siena’s last MAAC loss came against the St. Peter’s Peacocks 85-80 on Feb. 2. Monmouth is coming off a 69-45 win over Fairfield in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Jalen Pickett and Manny Camper have led the Saints. Pickett is averaging 15.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists while Camper is putting up 13.6 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. The Hawks have been anchored by Ray Salnave and Deion Hammond, who have combined to score 30.6 points per contest.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Pickett has either made or assisted on 52 percent of all Siena field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 26 field goals and 34 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Monmouth is 0-6 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 18-6 when it scores at least 64.

STREAK STATS: Siena has won its last three road games, scoring 66 points and allowing 62 points during those contests. Monmouth has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 79.3 points while giving up 61.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The disruptive Monmouth defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 22.7 percent of all possessions, the 29th-best rate among Division I teams. Siena has a forced-turnover percentage of only 17.8 percent through 28 games (ranking the Saints 267th).

