SHSU looks to extend streak vs Texas A&M-CC

Sam Houston State (18-11, 11-7) vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (12-17, 8-10) American Bank Center, Corpus Christi, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m.…

American Bank Center, Corpus Christi, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston State looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. Sam Houston State has won by an average of 15 points in its last six wins over the Islanders. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s last win in the series came on March 11, 2016, a 79-76 win.

SUPER SENIORS: Sam Houston State has relied heavily on its seniors. Kai Mitchell, Chad Bowie, RJ Smith and Dainan Swoope have combined to account for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 69 percent of all Bearkats points over the team’s last five games.MIGHTY MYLES: Myles Smith has connected on 39.3 percent of the 122 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 16 over the last three games. He’s also converted 85.7 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Sam Houston State is a perfect 8-0 when it holds an opponent to 65 points or fewer. The Bearkats are 10-11 when opponents score more than 65.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Islanders have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Bearkats. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has an assist on 47 of 80 field goals (58.8 percent) across its past three outings while Sam Houston State has assists on 42 of 77 field goals (54.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Sam Houston State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.6 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Bearkats 10th among Division I teams. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has turned the ball over on 26.4 percent of its possessions (ranking the Islanders 352nd, nationally).

