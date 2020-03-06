SBU looks for road win vs St. Louis

Saint Bonaventure (19-11, 11-6) vs. Saint Louis (22-8, 11-6) Chaifetz Arena, St. Louis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint…

Saint Bonaventure (19-11, 11-6) vs. Saint Louis (22-8, 11-6)

Chaifetz Arena, St. Louis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure looks for its fourth straight win over Saint Louis at Chaifetz Arena. Saint Louis’ last win at home against the Bonnies came on Jan. 15, 2014.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Saint Louis’ Jordan Goodwin has averaged 15.5 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.1 steals while Hasahn French has put up 12.2 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.6 blocks. For the Bonnies, Kyle Lofton has averaged 14.3 points and 6.1 assists while Dominick Welch has put up 11.9 points and 6.9 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Lofton has had his hand in 44 percent of all Saint Bonaventure field goals over the last five games. Lofton has 31 field goals and 31 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Saint Louis has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 80 points while giving up 64.7.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Billikens have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Bonnies. Saint Louis has an assist on 50 of 84 field goals (59.5 percent) across its past three matchups while Saint Bonaventure has assists on 51 of 90 field goals (56.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Saint Louis has attempted the 17th-most free throws in the nation at 23.3 per game. Saint Bonaventure has gotten to the line far less frequently and is averaging only 15.6 foul shots per game (ranked 254th).

