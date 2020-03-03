SBU looks for home win vs St. Joe’s

Saint Joseph’s (6-23, 2-14) vs. Saint Bonaventure (18-11, 10-6) Reilly Center, St. Bonaventure, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Saint Joseph’s (6-23, 2-14) vs. Saint Bonaventure (18-11, 10-6)

Reilly Center, St. Bonaventure, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure looks for its fifth straight win over Saint Joseph’s at Reilly Center. The last victory for the Hawks at Saint Bonaventure was an 83-74 win on March 1, 2014.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Saint Joseph’s’ Ryan Daly, Cameron Brown and Rahmir Moore have combined to account for 52 percent of all Hawks scoring this season, though that figure has decreased to 30 percent over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Daly has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all Saint Joseph’s field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 18 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Saint Joseph’s is 0-20 when scoring fewer than 71 points and 6-3 when scoring at least 71.

COLD SPELL: Saint Joseph’s has lost its last six road games, scoring 64 points, while allowing 78.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Saint Joseph’s as a team has made nine 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among A10 teams.

