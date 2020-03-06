San Francisco meets LMU in WCC quarters

Loyola Marymount (11-20, 5-12) vs. No. 6 seed San Francisco (20-11, 9-7) West Coast Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Orleans Arena, Las…

Loyola Marymount (11-20, 5-12) vs. No. 6 seed San Francisco (20-11, 9-7)

West Coast Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Orleans Arena, Las Vegas; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount and San Francisco are prepared to face off in the quarterfinals of the WCC tournament. San Francisco won both of the regular season matchups earlier this season. The teams last played each other on Feb. 29, when the Dons shot 42.1 percent from the field en route to the 69-67 victory.

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: San Francisco has leaned on senior leadership while Loyola Marymount has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. Seniors Charles Minlend, Jamaree Bouyea, Jimbo Lull and Jordan Ratinho have collectively accounted for 63 percent of San Francisco’s scoring this season. On the other bench, freshmen Eli Scott, Keli Leaupepe and Jordan Bell have scored 48 percent of the team’s points this year and 70 percent of all Lions points over their last five.MIGHTY MINLEND: Minlend has connected on 30.6 percent of the 144 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 20 over his last five games. He’s also converted 63.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Dons are 12-0 when they make 10 or more 3-pointers and 8-11 when they fall shy of that mark. The Lions are 6-0 when they score at least 75 points and 5-20 on the year when falling short of 75.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Dons have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Lions. San Francisco has an assist on 44 of 75 field goals (58.7 percent) across its previous three games while Loyola Marymount has assists on 34 of 64 field goals (53.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: San Francisco has made nine 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among WCC teams. The Dons have averaged 10.3 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

