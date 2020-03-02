Rutgers faces tough test vs No. 9 Maryland

No. 9 Maryland (23-6, 13-5) vs. Rutgers (18-11, 9-9) Louis Brown Athletic Center, Piscataway, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

No. 9 Maryland (23-6, 13-5) vs. Rutgers (18-11, 9-9)

Louis Brown Athletic Center, Piscataway, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Maryland presents a tough challenge for Rutgers. Rutgers has won three of its seven games against ranked opponents this season. Maryland came up short in a 78-66 game at home to Michigan State on Saturday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Ron Harper Jr. is putting up 12.1 points and 5.7 rebounds to lead the way for the Scarlet Knights. Complementing Harper is Myles Johnson, who is producing 7.9 points and eight rebounds per game. The Terrapins are led by Jalen Smith, who is averaging a double-double with 15.3 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.3 blocks.JUMPING FOR JALEN: Smith has connected on 38 percent of the 79 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 15 over his last five games. He’s also converted 76.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINNING WHEN: Rutgers is a perfect 10-0 when the team blocks at least six opposing shots. The Scarlet Knights are 8-11 this season when they block fewer than six shots.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Terrapins have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers has 29 assists on 79 field goals (36.7 percent) across its past three matchups while Maryland has assists on 37 of 71 field goals (52.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Maryland has attempted the second-most free throws among all Big Ten teams. The Terrapins have averaged 21.7 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.