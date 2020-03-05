Rider looks to extend streak vs Marist

Marist (7-22, 6-14) vs. Rider (18-12, 12-8) Alumni Gymnasium, Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Friday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rider looks…

Marist (7-22, 6-14) vs. Rider (18-12, 12-8)

Alumni Gymnasium, Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over Marist. In its last eight wins against the Red Foxes, Rider has won by an average of 10 points. Marist’s last win in the series came on Feb. 23, 2016, a 71-58 victory.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. . For Marist, Michael Cubbage, Matt Herasme and Jordan Jones have combined to account for 44 percent of the team’s total scoring, including 47 percent of all Red Foxes points over their last five.MIGHTY MICHAEL: Cubbage has connected on 22.7 percent of the 66 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 10 over the last three games. He’s also made 62.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

TWO STREAKS: Marist has scored 60.8 points per game and allowed 70 over its four-game road losing streak. Rider has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 71.6 points while giving up 60.7.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Broncs have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Red Foxes. Rider has an assist on 34 of 68 field goals (50 percent) across its previous three games while Marist has assists on 24 of 62 field goals (38.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Rider has attempted the 14th-most free throws in the nation at 23.5 per game. Marist has gotten to the line far less frequently and is averaging only 16 foul shots per game (ranked 256th).

