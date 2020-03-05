Richmond, Duquesne meet in conference play

Richmond (23-7, 13-4) vs. Duquesne (21-8, 11-6) PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: A10 foes meet…

Richmond (23-7, 13-4) vs. Duquesne (21-8, 11-6)

PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A10 foes meet as Richmond takes on Duquesne. Richmond won 80-63 at home against Davidson in its last outing. Duquesne is coming off an 80-77 overtime road win against VCU in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: Richmond’s Grant Golden, Blake Francis and Nick Sherod have collectively scored 52 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 47 percent of all Spiders scoring over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Sincere Carry has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Duquesne field goals over the last five games. Carry has accounted for 27 field goals and 33 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Duquesne is 16-0 when it limits opposing offenses to 69 or fewer points, and 5-8 when opponents exceed 69 points. Richmond is 20-0 when holding opponents to 71 points or fewer, and 3-7 on the year when teams score any more than 71.

DID YOU KNOW: Richmond is ranked second among A10 teams with an average of 75.4 points per game. The Spiders have averaged 82.7 points per game over their last three games.

