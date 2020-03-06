Rhode Island looks to sweep UMass

Rhode Island (20-9, 12-5) vs. UMass (14-16, 8-9) William D. Mullins Center, Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Rhode Island (20-9, 12-5) vs. UMass (14-16, 8-9)

William D. Mullins Center, Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass seeks revenge on Rhode Island after dropping the first matchup in Kingston. The teams last met on Feb. 4, when UMass made just five free throws on seven attempts while the Rams hit 16 of 24 en route to a 73-67 victory.

TEAM LEADERS: UMass’ Tre Mitchell has averaged 17.1 points and seven rebounds while Carl Pierre has put up 12.4 points. For the Rams, Fatts Russell has averaged 19.1 points, 4.6 assists and three steals while Cyril Langevine has put up 10.1 points, 10.3 rebounds and two blocks.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Mitchell has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all UMass field goals over the last three games. The freshman big man has accounted for 25 field goals and six assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Minutemen have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Rams. UMass has an assist on 43 of 71 field goals (60.6 percent) over its past three contests while Rhode Island has assists on 31 of 66 field goals (47 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Rhode Island has committed a turnover on just 16.6 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all A10 teams. The Rams have turned the ball over only 12 times per game this season.

