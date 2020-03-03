Quinnipiac (14-15, 9-10) vs. Iona (11-14, 9-9) Hynes Athletics Center, New Rochelle, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Quinnipiac (14-15, 9-10) vs. Iona (11-14, 9-9)

Hynes Athletics Center, New Rochelle, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac seeks revenge on Iona after dropping the first matchup in Hamden. The teams last met on Feb. 7, when the Gaels outshot Quinnipiac 43.3 percent to 32.2 percent and recorded five fewer turnovers en route to a 21-point victory.

TEAM LEADERS: The Bobcats have been led by Rich Kelly and Kevin Marfo. Kelly has averaged 16.7 points and 4.4 assists while Marfo has put up 10.3 points and 13.2 rebounds per contest. The Gaels have been led by seniors E.J. Crawford and Tajuan Agee. Crawford has produced 18.8 points and 5.2 rebounds while Agee has averaged 14.8 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Kelly has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Quinnipiac field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 21 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Bobcats are 0-9 when they allow at least 75 points and 14-6 when they hold opponents to anything below 75. The Gaels are 0-11 when allowing 72 or more points and 11-3 on the season, otherwise.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Quinnipiac is a perfect 9-0 when it holds an opponent to 64 points or fewer. The Bobcats are 5-15 when opponents score more than 64.

DID YOU KNOW: Quinnipiac and Iona are the class of the MAAC in terms of 3-point shooting. The Bobcats are ranked first in the conference with 10.3 3-pointers made per game this season, including 11.8 per game over their last five. The Gaels are ranked second at 8.2 per game and have hit eight per game over their last five games.

