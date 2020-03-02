Purdue faces tough test vs No. 18 Iowa

Purdue (15-14, 8-10) vs. No. 18 Iowa (20-9, 11-7) Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Purdue (15-14, 8-10) vs. No. 18 Iowa (20-9, 11-7)

Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Iowa presents a tough challenge for Purdue. Purdue has won four of its 10 games against ranked teams this season. Iowa is coming off a 77-68 win over Penn State on Saturday.

SUPER SENIORS: Iowa’s Luka Garza, Joe Wieskamp and Ryan Kriener have combined to account for 59 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 64 percent of all Hawkeyes points over the last five games.GIFTED GARZA: Garza has connected on 35.6 percent of the 101 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 25 over his last five games. He’s also converted 64.1 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Hawkeyes are 18-0 when holding opponents to 43.1 percent or worse from the field, and 2-9 when opponents shoot better than that. The Boilermakers are 5-0 when they make 11 or more 3-pointers and 10-14 when the team hits fewer than 11 from long range.

THREAT FROM DEEP: Purdue’s Eric Hunter Jr. has attempted 110 3-pointers and connected on 37.3 percent of them, and is 4 for 17 over his last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Purdue defense has held opponents to just 62.2 points per game, the 15th-lowest in Division I. Iowa has given up an average of 71.9 points through 29 games (ranked 218th, nationally).

