Princeton looks for home win vs Columbia

Columbia (6-22, 1-11) vs. Princeton (13-12, 8-4) L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium, Princeton, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Columbia (6-22, 1-11) vs. Princeton (13-12, 8-4)

L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium, Princeton, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton looks for its sixth straight win over Columbia at L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium. The last victory for the Lions at Princeton was a 53-52 win on Feb. 7, 2014.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Princeton’s Jaelin Llewellyn has averaged 14.8 points and 4.2 rebounds while Richmond Aririguzoh has put up 12.3 points and 7.4 rebounds. For the Lions, Mike Smith has averaged 22.8 points, four rebounds and 4.6 assists while Ike Nweke has put up 9.6 points and 5.5 rebounds.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Tigers have given up just 63.5 points per game across 12 conference games, an improvement from the 76.7 per game they allowed to non-conference competition.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Smith has made or assisted on 70 percent of all Columbia field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 36 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 65: Columbia is 0-20 when it allows at least 65 points and 6-2 when it holds opponents to less than 65.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Princeton is a perfect 7-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.7 percent or less. The Tigers are 6-12 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: The Columbia offense has recorded a turnover on only 16.2 percent of its possessions, which is the 28th-lowest rate in the nation. The Princeton defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.9 percent of all possessions (ranked 259th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.