Presbyterian meets CSU in Big South tourney

No. 9 seed Presbyterian (10-21, 7-11) vs. No. 8 seed Charleston Southern (13-17, 7-11)

Big South Conference Tourney First Round, Buccaneer Fieldhouse, Charleston, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian and Charleston Southern are prepared to match up in the opening round of the Big South tourney. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 29, when the Blue Hose shot 47.3 percent from the field while limiting Charleston Southern’s shooters to just 37.9 percent en route to a 76-65 victory.

FAB FRESHMEN: Presbyterian’s Cory Hightower, Michael Isler and Zeb Graham have combined to score 39 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 43 percent of all Blue Hose scoring over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Phlandrous Fleming Jr. has had his hand in 48 percent of all Charleston Southern field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 20 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Presbyterian is 0-14 when scoring fewer than 64 points and 10-7 when scoring at least 64.

COLD SPELL: Presbyterian has lost its last seven road games, scoring 67.3 points, while allowing 78.6 per game.

FOOT OFF THE GAS: Charleston Southern’s defense has forced 13.5 turnovers per game this year, but is averaging 9.2 turnovers over its last five games.

