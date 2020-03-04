Prairie View looks to extend streak vs Alcorn State

Prairie View (18-11, 14-2) vs. Alcorn State (13-14, 9-7) David L. Whitney Gymnasium, Lorman, Mississippi; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Prairie View (18-11, 14-2) vs. Alcorn State (13-14, 9-7)

David L. Whitney Gymnasium, Lorman, Mississippi; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over Alcorn State. Prairie View has won by an average of 14 points in its last eight wins over the Braves. Alcorn State’s last win in the series came on Jan. 4, 2017, a 66-55 win.

KEY FACILITATOR: Devonte Patterson has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Prairie View field goals over the last three games. The senior forward has accounted for 19 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Alcorn State is a perfect 8-0 when the team makes 11 or more 3-pointers. The Braves are 5-14 when the team hits fewer than 11 threes.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Prairie View’s Chancellor Ellis has attempted 154 3-pointers and connected on 37 percent of them, and is 15 for 39 over the last five games.

DANGEROUS FROM DEEP: The Alcorn State offense has made an average of 9.3 3-pointers per game, a mark that ranks the Braves 26th in the nation. Prairie View has only averaged 4.7 3-pointers per game, which ranks 253rd.

