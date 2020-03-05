Penn looks for home win vs Cornell

Cornell (6-19, 3-9) vs. Penn (14-11, 6-6) Palestra, Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Penn looks for its seventh…

Cornell (6-19, 3-9) vs. Penn (14-11, 6-6)

Palestra, Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn looks for its seventh straight win over Cornell at Palestra. The last victory for the Big Red at Penn was a 71-69 win on Feb. 2, 2013.

SUPER SENIORS: Penn’s AJ Brodeur, Devon Goodman and Ryan Betley have collectively accounted for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 46 percent of all Quakers points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Quakers have given up just 67.8 points per game across 12 conference games, an improvement from the 75.5 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Brodeur has accounted for 54 percent of all Penn field goals over the last three games. The senior forward has 25 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 72: Cornell is 0-14 when it allows at least 72 points and 6-5 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

PERFECT WHEN: Penn is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 62 points or fewer. The Quakers are 8-11 when opponents score more than 62 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Penn has made 8.6 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among Ivy League teams. The Quakers have averaged 9.8 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

