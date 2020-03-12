Oregon State, Oregon meet in Pac-12 quarters

No. 8 seed Oregon State (18-13, 8-11) vs. No. 1 seed Oregon (24-7, 13-5) Pac-12 Conference Tournament Quarterfinals, T-Mobile Arena,…

No. 8 seed Oregon State (18-13, 8-11) vs. No. 1 seed Oregon (24-7, 13-5)

Pac-12 Conference Tournament Quarterfinals, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas; Thursday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A spot in the Pac-12 semifinals is on the line as Oregon State and Oregon prepare to meet. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 27, when the Ducks forced 15 Oregon State turnovers and turned the ball over just four times on their way to a 69-54 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Oregon’s Payton Pritchard, Shakur Juiston and Anthony Mathis have collectively accounted for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 60 percent of all Ducks points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Pritchard has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Oregon field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 23 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: Oregon State is a perfect 7-0 when the team records eight or more steals. The Beavers are 11-13 when they steal the ball fewer than eight times.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Beavers have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Ducks. Oregon has 42 assists on 86 field goals (48.8 percent) over its past three matchups while Oregon State has assists on 53 of 71 field goals (74.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Oregon is ranked second among Pac-12 teams with an average of 75.9 points per game. The Ducks have averaged 79.7 points per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.