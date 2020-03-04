Oliver leads second-half surge in Old Dominion’s 84-59

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A.J. Oliver II had 20 points — 16 in the second half — and 12 rebounds…

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) —

A.J. Oliver II had 20 points — 16 in the second half — and 12 rebounds as Old Dominion defeated UTSA 84-59 on Wednesday night.

Xavier Green had 19 points for Old Dominion (13-17, 9-8 Conference USA). Malik Curry added 15 points and nine assists. Joe Reece had 13 points and Kalu Ezikpe 10. Aaron Carver grabbed 14 rebounds.

Tied at 31-all at halftime, Old Dominion scored a season-high 53 points in the second half, with Oliver scoring 11 points in a 19-0 run that left the Monarchs ahead 66-41 with nine minutes left.

Keaton Wallace had 18 points for the Roadrunners (13-17, 7-10). Jhivvan Jackson, who came in as the nation’s second-leading scorer at 27.3 points per game, scored 14 points, becoming the first UTSA player to pass 2,000 career points (2,004) while also making a 3-pointer for the 45th consecutive game.

The Monarchs leveled the season series against the Roadrunners with the win. UTSA defeated Old Dominion 85-81 on Feb. 6.

Old Dominion finishes the regular season against UAB on the road on Saturday. UTSA finishes the regular season against Marshall at home on Saturday.

