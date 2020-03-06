No. 2 Baylor beats Texas 69-53 for 58th straight Big 12 win

WACO, Texas (AP) — Te’a Cooper scored 20 points, fourth-year senior Lauren Cox had 17 and Big 12 champion Baylor…

WACO, Texas (AP) — Te’a Cooper scored 20 points, fourth-year senior Lauren Cox had 17 and Big 12 champion Baylor extended its record winning streak to 58 regular-season conference games, with the No. 2 Lady Bears beating Texas 69-53 on Thursday night.

Baylor (28-1, 17-0 Big 12) also won its 56th straight game at the Ferrell Center, where in two weeks it will host its NCAA Tournament opener.

Cox also had 12 rebounds for her 36th career double-double. NaLyssa Smith also had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Audrey Warren scored 10 points for the Longhorns (18-11, 10-7), who had won three of their previous four games.

NO. 14 OREGON STATE 82, WASHINGTON STATE 55

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kat Tudor scored 24 points and Mikayla Pivec scored 17 and Oregon State trounced Washington State in the first round of the Pac-12 Conference Tournament.

Oregon State (23-8), seeded sixth, advanced to play No. 3-seed and seventh-ranked Stanford on Friday. The Beavers have won four straight following a four-game skid.

Washington State (11-20) entered the tournament as the 11th seed. They end the season having lost eight straight.

Borislava Hristova led the Cougars with 19 points and Motuga and Chanelle Molina scored 10 each.

NO. 23 MISSOURI STATE 85, VALPARAISO 70

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Brice Calip and Alexa Willard scored 17 points apiece and Missouri State beat Valparaiso.

The win clinched at least a share of the regular-season Missouri Valley Conference championship for the Lady Bears (25-4, 15-2) as well as the top seed into next week’s conference tournament.

Grace White led the Crusaders (16-12, 8-9) with 18 points and Ella Ellenson added 12.

CALIFORNIA 71, NO. 24 ARIZONA STATE 67

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Freshman Cailyn Crocker scored all 20 of her points in the second half, including two clinching free throws with 1.6 seconds left, and 12th-seeded California rallied to shock fifth-seeded Arizona State in the opening game of the Pac-12 Conference tournament.

Jaelyn Brown scored 15 of her 22 points in the second half for the Golden Bears (12-18), who lost to the Sun Devils 77-54 the last week of the regular season and trailed by 15 points late in the first half and by 11 late in the third quarter.

Cal advances to play No. 13 and fourth-seeded Arizona in the first quarterfinal on Friday.

Reili Richardson had 20 points for the Sun Devils (20-11), Robbi Ryan added 14 and Ja’Tavia Tapley scored 13.

NO. 25 ARKANSAS 90, AUBURN 68

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Alexis Tolefree scored 11 of her 30 points the second quarter, and Arkansas beat Auburn in the second round of the Southeastern Conference tournament.

Tolefree finished 7 of 15 from 3-point range and Chelsea Dungee was 5 of 8 and scored 23 points as Arkansas knocked down 17 of 42.

Fifth-seeded Arkansas (23-7) will face 15th-ranked and No. 4 seed Texas A&M on Friday. The Razorbacks lost the first meeting this season 84-77 on Jan. 2.

Unique Thompson had 12 points and 15 rebounds, her 22nd double-double of the season for Auburn (11-18).

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.