No. 11 Creighton looks for home win vs Georgetown

Georgetown (15-14, 5-11) vs. No. 11 Creighton (22-7, 11-5) CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Georgetown (15-14, 5-11) vs. No. 11 Creighton (22-7, 11-5)

CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Creighton looks for its fifth straight win over Georgetown at CHI Health Center Omaha. The last victory for the Hoyas at Creighton was a 67-40 win on Jan. 31, 2015.

SENIOR STUDS: Georgetown’s Omer Yurtseven, Jagan Mosely and Terrell Allen have collectively scored 41 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 40 percent of all Hoyas scoring over the last five games.ACCURATE ALEXANDER: Ty-Shon Alexander has connected on 39.8 percent of the 186 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 16 for 37 over his last five games. He’s also converted 85.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Georgetown is 0-12 when scoring fewer than 72 points and 15-2 when scoring at least 72.

BEHIND THE ARC: Georgetown’s Jahvon Blair has attempted 160 3-pointers and connected on 35 percent of them, and is 9 for 27 over his past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Creighton offense has scored 77.9 points per game this season, ranking the Bluejays 28th nationally. The Georgetown defense has allowed 73.4 points per game to opponents (ranked 251st).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.