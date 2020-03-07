No. 1 Kansas beats Texas Tech to wrap up Big 12 title

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — No. 1 Kansas wrapped up its outright Big 12 regular-season title Saturday, beating Texas Tech 66-62…

Devon Dotson had 17 points and Ochai Agbaji had 12 for the Jayhawks (28-3, 17-1), the Big 12’s first champion in a decade with only one loss in league play. Kansas was 15-1 in 2009-10, two seasons before the Big 12 expanded to an 18-game schedule.

Texas Tech (18-13, 9-9 Big 12), last year’s national runner-up after sharing the Big 12 title with Kansas State, had a chance to tie the game with 2.8 seconds left. But Davide Moretti, who made a 3-pointer only seconds earlier, missed from long range. The Red Raiders guard fell to floor after contact with Marcus Garrett but was no foul called.

Moretti had 18 points, while TJ Hoyfield had 11 points for Texas Tech, which lost its fourth game in a row when trying to get back into the NCAA Tournament.

WEST VIRGINIA 76, NO. 4 BAYLOR 64

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Emmitt Matthews scored a season-high 18 points and freshman Oscar Tshiebwe had 16 points and 12 rebounds as the Mountaineers used a big second-half run to deny the Bears the chance to earn a tie for the Big 12 regular-season championship.

Baylor (26-4, 15-3 Big 12) went more than eight minutes without a field goal midway through the second half to take themselves out of contention and hand the championship to top-ranked Kansas.

Instead, it was West Virginia (21-10, 9-9) celebrating. The sellout crowd stormed the court after the Mountaineers’ second straight win and just the third in nine games.

NO. 6 KENTUCKY 71, FLORIDA 70

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Nick Richards scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half as No. 6 Kentucky rallied from 18 points down.

The shorthanded Wildcats (25-6, 15-3 Southeastern Conference) needed the comeback to avoid losing consecutive games for the first time in nearly three months.

Richards, Keion Brooks Jr. and EJ Montgomery led the shocker in Gainesville. Brooks hit a floater in the lane with 59 second remaining to cut the lead to 70-69. Florida followed with a shot-clock violation on the other end, giving the Wildcats a chance to take their first lead of the game.

Brooks missed a driving layup, and Montgomery’s tip-in was initially waived off as a cylinder violation. Officials reviewed it and gave Montgomery the basket for a 71-70 lead.

Richards missed the front end of a one-and-one, giving Florida a final chance to win it. But Andrew Nembhard’s 3-pointer bounced twice off the rim before missing, setting off Kentucky’s raucous celebration.

Scottie Lewis scored a career-high 19 for Florida (19-12, 11-7), which led by 18 points with 11:48 left in the game.

Kentucky played without point guard Ashton Hagans, who didn’t make the trip three days after arguing with coach John Calipari on the bench during a home loss to Tennessee.

NO. 7 FLORIDA STATE 80, BOSTON COLLEGE 62

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Balsa Koprivica scored 15 points, and No. 7 Florida State won its first Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season title in school history.

Dominik Olejniczak added a season-high 14 points as the Seminoles (26-5, 16-4) had a banner ready to celebrate their accomplishment, which was secured with Virginia’s victory over No. 10 Louisville.

FSU will be the No. 1 seed in next week’s ACC Tournament and looks to claim its first championship since 2012.

Koprivicia matched his season high in points as both of FSU’s 7-footers scored in double figures for the first time in ACC play. Patrick Williams had 10 points and six rebounds.

Derryck Thornton scored 13 points for Boston College (13-18, 7-13), which has lost five consecutive games.

NO. 11 CREIGHTON 77, NO. 8 SETON HALL 60

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Marcus Zegarowski made all five of his 3-pointers and finished with 23 points as No. 11 Creighton earned a share of the Big East Conference regular-season title.

The Bluejays (24-7, 13-5) claimed all or part of their first conference title since winning the Missouri Valley outright in 2012-13. They joined the Big East the next season.

Creighton has won 11 of its last 13 games and, because it swept the season series against the Pirates, will be the No. 1 seed in the Big East Tournament in New York next week.

The Bluejays finished the game on a 21-6 run, with the sellout crowd of more than 18,000 at CHI Health Center growing louder as the clock wound down. Students stormed the court after the final buzzer, and a Big East banner was unfurled from the rafters moments later.

Seton Hall (21-9, 13-5) lost its last two games and will be the No. 3 seed in the conference tournament.

NO. 22 VIRGINIA 57, NO. 10 LOUISVILLE 54

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Kihei Clark scored 18 points, including a 3-pointer with 28 seconds left, and No. 22 Virginia recovered after blowing a 14-point, second-half lead.

The Cavaliers (23-7, 15-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) won for the 10th time in 11 games and moved into a tie with the Cardinals for second place in the league standings.

Mamadi Diakite added 17 points and eight rebounds for Virginia in his final game at John Paul Jones Arena. Jay Huff scored 11 points and blocked a shot from in close by Steven Enoch with 51 seconds and grabbed the rebound.

Jordan Nwora had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Enoch scored 11 points for the Cardinals (24-7, 15-5), who lost for the second time in three games.

The Cavaliers used a 27-8 run spanning halftime to open a 40-28 lead with just under 15 minutes to play, but the Nwora scored the first 10 points in a 16-6 burst that pulled them even at 51 with 5:11 left. Ryan McMahon and Darius Perry hit 3-pointers to end the burst, the latter Perry’s only field goal of the game.

NO. 14 VILLANOVA 70, GEORGETOWN 69

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jermaine Samuels had a three-point play with 5.6 seconds left as No. 14 Villanova survived a late scare to clinch a share of the Big East regular-season title.

Samuels was fouled on a drive by Georgetown’s Jamorko Pickett and Qudus Wahab blocked the shot. After a video review, the basket counted and Samuels made the subsequent free throw to put the Wildcats up by one.

Georgetown’s Terrell Allen got up a shot at the buzzer, but it clanged off the backboard.

Saddiq Bey led Villanova (24-7, 13-5 Big East) with 18 points and Samuels and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl each had 13.

Pickett led Georgetown (15-16, 5-13) with 20 points as the Hoyas lost their sixth straight game and fell under .500 for the first time in coach Patrick Ewing’s three season in charge. Jagan Mosely added 13 points.

NO. 17 AUBURN 85, TENNESSEE 63

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Samir Doughty made 8 of 13 3-pointers and finished with 32 points as No. 17 Auburn snapped a two-game skid.

Auburn (25-6, 12-6) now heads to Nashville to defend its Southeastern Conference Tournament championship. The Tigers have a double-bye to the quarterfinals.

Doughty gave Auburn the opening lead with a 3 a minute into the game, and the Tigers never trailed on their way to a second straight victory over the Volunteers in Knoxville for the first time in program history.

J’Von McCormick scored 13 points for Auburn, and Isaac Okoro finished with 11.

John Fulkerson led the Vols (17-14, 9-9) with 19 points before fouling out late. Jordan Bowden added 17 on Senior Day, and Santiago Vescovi had 13.

NORTHWESTERN 80, NO. 20 PENN STATE 69

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Miller Kopp scored 21 points to lead Northwestern as the Nittany Lions lost for the fifth time in six games.

Penn State (21-10, 11-9) came in looking to head into the Big Ten Tournament on a winning note, only to stumble against one of the worst teams in the conference. Northwestern (8-22, 3-17) beat a ranked team for the first time since knocking off No. 20 Michigan two years ago.

The Wildcats went on a 17-2 run down the stretch to bump their lead to 16 and came away with the win after losing 13 of 14. They moved a half-game ahead of last-place Nebraska.

Boo Buie scored 13 points, and Northwestern regrouped after blowing an early 14-point lead.

Lamar Stevens continued to close in on Penn State’s all-time scoring record, finishing with 18 points. That gave him 2,207 in four seasons, six shy of the mark set by Talor Battle from 2007-11.

NO. 24 WISCONSIN 60, INDIANA 56

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) —Nate Reuvers scored 17 points and No. 24 Wisconsin held Indiana to just one basket over the final 10 minutes to clinch at least a share of the Big Ten regular-season title.

Micah Potter added 14 points and 11 rebounds for Wisconsin (21-10, 14-6), which has won eight straight.

Devonte Green scored all 16 of his points in the first half to lead Indiana (19-12, 9-11), which has lost three of four.

The Badgers scored tied the score on Potter’s three-point play before taking the lead for good on Brad Davison’s 3-pointer with 4:05 to go.

