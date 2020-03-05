Niagara looks for road win vs Canisius

Niagara (11-19, 9-10) vs. Canisius (11-19, 6-13) Koessler Athletic Center, Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Niagara…

Niagara (11-19, 9-10) vs. Canisius (11-19, 6-13)

Koessler Athletic Center, Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara looks for its third straight win over Canisius at Koessler Athletic Center. Canisius’ last win at home against the Purple Eagles came on Feb. 25, 2016.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Canisius’ Malik Johnson has averaged 12.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.9 assists while Majesty Brandon has put up 13.9 points and four rebounds. For the Purple Eagles, Marcus Hammond has averaged 14.1 points and 4.5 rebounds while James Towns has put up 11.1 points.MIGHTY MARCUS: Hammond has connected on 42.4 percent of the 158 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 10 for 18 over the last three games. He’s also converted 78.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Niagara is 0-13 when scoring fewer than 62 points and 11-6 when scoring at least 62.

COMING UP SHORT: Niagara has dropped its last seven road games, scoring 58.6 points and allowing 72 points during those contests. Canisius has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 68 points while giving up 80.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent Niagara offense has turned the ball over on 15.9 percent of its possessions, the 20th-best mark in Division I. 20.9 percent of all Canisius possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Golden Griffins are ranked 294th, nationally).

