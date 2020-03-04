Nebraska looks to knock off No. 25 Michigan

Nebraska (7-22, 2-16) vs. No. 25 Michigan (18-11, 9-9) Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Nebraska (7-22, 2-16) vs. No. 25 Michigan (18-11, 9-9)

Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Michigan looks to give Nebraska its eighth straight loss against ranked opponents. Nebraska’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 21 Maryland Terrapins 69-61 on March 14, 2019. Michigan has dropped to No. 25 in the latest AP rankings following losses to Wisconsin and Ohio State last week.

SENIOR STUDS: Michigan’s Zavier Simpson, Jon Teske and Eli Brooks have collectively accounted for 46 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 41 percent of all Wolverines points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Simpson has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Michigan field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 30 field goals and 35 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Michigan is a perfect 12-0 when the team blocks at least six opposing shots. The Wolverines are 6-11 this season when they block fewer than six shots.

COLD SPELL: Nebraska has lost its last 10 road games, scoring 68.8 points, while allowing 80.2 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Nebraska offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.9 percent of its possessions, which is the 20th-best rate in the nation. The Michigan defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 15.8 percent of all possessions (ranked 342nd among Division I teams).

