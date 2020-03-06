Nebraska looks to end streak vs Minnesota

Nebraska (7-23, 2-17) vs. Minnesota (13-16, 7-12) Williams Arena, Minneapolis; Sunday, 12 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota looks to extend…

Nebraska (7-23, 2-17) vs. Minnesota (13-16, 7-12)

Williams Arena, Minneapolis; Sunday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota looks to extend Nebraska’s conference losing streak to 16 games. Nebraska’s last Big Ten win came against the Iowa Hawkeyes 76-70 on Jan. 7. Minnesota lost 72-67 to Indiana on Wednesday.

STEPPING UP: The do-everything Daniel Oturu has averaged a double-double with 20.3 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.5 blocks to lead the way for the Golden Gophers. Complementing Oturu is Marcus Carr, who is putting up 15.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game. The Cornhuskers have been led by Cam Mack, who is averaging 11.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and six assists.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Carr has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Minnesota field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 28 field goals and 30 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 72: Minnesota is 0-8 this year when it allows 72 points or more and 13-8 when holding opponents to fewer than 72.

COMING UP SHORT: Nebraska has dropped its last 11 road games, scoring 67.8 points and allowing 80.4 points during those contests. Minnesota is on a three-game home losing streak, scoring an average of 61.3 points while giving up 66.7.

DID YOU KNOW: The Nebraska offense has recorded a turnover on only 16.3 percent of its possessions, which is the 29th-best rate in the nation. The Minnesota defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.1 percent of all possessions (ranked 333rd among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.