N. Fla. meets Jacksonville in Atlantic Sun quarters

No. 7 seed Jacksonville (14-17, 7-9) vs. No. 2 seed North Florida (20-11, 13-3) Atlantic Sun Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, UNF…

No. 7 seed Jacksonville (14-17, 7-9) vs. No. 2 seed North Florida (20-11, 13-3)

Atlantic Sun Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, UNF Arena, Jacksonville, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville is set to face off against North Florida in the Atlantic Sun tournament quarterfinals. In the regular season, North Florida won both of the head-to-head matchups. The teams last played each other on Feb. 13, when Jacksonville made just two foul shots on four attempts while the Ospreys went 13 for 16 en route to the 15-point victory.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Ivan Gandia-Rosa, Garrett Sams, Wajid Aminu and JT Escobar have collectively accounted for 63 percent of North Florida’s scoring this season. For Jacksonville, David Bell, Destin Barnes and DeAnthony McCallum have scored 47 percent of the team’s points this season, including 60 percent of all Dolphins points over their last five.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Gandia-Rosa has either made or assisted on 53 percent of all North Florida field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 11 field goals and 33 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: North Florida is a perfect 14-0 when it holds an opponent to 72 points or fewer. The Ospreys are 6-11 when opponents score more than 72 points.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: North Florida’s Gandia-Rosa has attempted 192 3-pointers and connected on 38 percent of them, and is 6 for 17 over the past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The North Florida offense is ranked 26th overall by scoring 78.1 points per game this season. Jacksonville has only averaged 66.2 points per game, which ranks 279th.

