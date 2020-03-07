Murray State, Belmont meet in OVC finals

Murray State (23-8, 16-3) vs. Belmont (25-7, 16-3) Ohio Valley Conference Tourney Championship, Ford Center, Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Murray State (23-8, 16-3) vs. Belmont (25-7, 16-3)

Ohio Valley Conference Tourney Championship, Ford Center, Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State and Belmont are set to do battle in the Championship of the OVC tournament. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last played on Feb. 6, when the Bruins outshot Murray State 45.3 percent to 39.3 percent and had 11 fewer turnovers en route to the 71-64 victory.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Tevin Brown is averaging 17.9 points and 4.6 rebounds to lead the charge for the Racers. KJ Williams is also a key contributor, putting up 12.8 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. The Bruins have been led by Nick Muszynski, who is averaging 15 points and 6.3 rebounds.TERRIFIC TEVIN: Brown has connected on 41.7 percent of the 199 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 12 over the last three games. He’s also converted 73.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bruins have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Racers. Belmont has 44 assists on 75 field goals (58.7 percent) across its past three outings while Murray State has assists on 38 of 78 field goals (48.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Belmont is rated first among OVC teams with an average of 79.7 points per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

