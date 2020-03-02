Milwaukee faces Youngstown St. in Horizon tourney

No. 8 seed Milwaukee (12-18, 7-11) vs. No. 5 seed Youngstown State (17-14, 10-8) Horizon Conference Tourney First Round, Beeghly…

No. 8 seed Milwaukee (12-18, 7-11) vs. No. 5 seed Youngstown State (17-14, 10-8)

Horizon Conference Tourney First Round, Beeghly Physical Education Center, Youngstown, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and Youngstown State are prepared to match up in the first round of the Horizon tournament. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last went at it on Feb. 29, when the Penguins shot 43.1 percent from the field on the way to a four-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Milwaukee has relied heavily on its seniors. Te’Jon Lucas, Darius Roy, DeAndre Abram and Josh Thomas have combined to account for 69 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 70 percent of all Panthers points over the team’s last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Darius Quisenberry has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Youngstown State field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 20 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Youngstown State is a sterling 10-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.8 percent or less. The Penguins are 7-14 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Panthers have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Penguins. Youngstown State has 31 assists on 75 field goals (41.3 percent) across its past three contests while Milwaukee has assists on 38 of 76 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Youngstown State is ranked sixth among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36.4 percent. The Penguins have averaged 14 offensive boards per game and 15.6 per game over their last five games.

