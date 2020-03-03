Middle Tenn. looks for home win vs UTEP

UTEP (15-14, 6-10) vs. Middle Tennessee (7-22, 3-13) Murphy Athletic Center, Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Middle…

UTEP (15-14, 6-10) vs. Middle Tennessee (7-22, 3-13)

Murphy Athletic Center, Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee looks for its fifth straight win over UTEP at Murphy Athletic Center. The last victory for the Miners at Middle Tennessee was a 63-54 win on Jan. 16, 2014.

SUPER SENIORS: Middle Tennessee has relied heavily on its seniors this year. C.J. Jones, Antonio Green, Donovan Sims and Jayce Johnson have collectively accounted for 64 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 59 percent of all Blue Raiders points over the last five games.BRILLIANT BRYSON: Bryson Williams has connected on 36.6 percent of the 82 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 11 over his last three games. He’s also converted 83.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: UTEP is a perfect 9-0 when it scores at least 71 points. The Miners are 6-14 when scoring any fewer than 71.

COLD SPELLS: UTEP has dropped its last three road games, scoring 58 points and allowing 69 points during those contests. Middle Tennessee has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 73 points while giving up 81.7.

CLAMPING DOWN: Middle Tennessee’s defense has forced 14.4 turnovers per game this season, but is averaging 18 takeaways over its last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.