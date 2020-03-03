Miami looks to knock off No. 22 Virginia

No. 22 Virginia (21-7, 13-5) vs. Miami (14-14, 6-12) Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Florida; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

No. 22 Virginia (21-7, 13-5) vs. Miami (14-14, 6-12)

Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Florida; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Virginia looks to give Miami its 16th straight loss to ranked opponents. Miami’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels 91-88 on Feb. 27, 2018. Virginia has moved up to No. 22 in the latest AP rankings following wins over Virginia Tech and Duke last week.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Each team has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Dejan Vasiljevic, Kameron McGusty, Rodney Miller Jr. and Sam Waardenburg have combined to account for 53 percent of Miami’s scoring this year including 42 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Virginia, Mamadi Diakite, Braxton Key and Jay Huff have combined to score 54 percent of the team’s points this season, including 56 percent of all Cavaliers points over their last five.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Kihei Clark has made or assisted on 47 percent of all Virginia field goals over the last five games. Clark has accounted for 22 field goals and 31 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Miami is 0-8 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 14-6 when it scores at least 64.

STREAK STATS: Virginia has won its last three road games, scoring 59.7 points, while allowing 57 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Virginia defense has held opponents to just 52.6 points per game, the lowest in Division I. Miami has given up an average of 74.6 points through 28 games (ranked 266th, nationally).

