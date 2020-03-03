Marshall looks for home win vs FAU

Florida Atlantic (16-14, 8-9) vs. Marshall (14-15, 8-8) Henderson Center, Huntington, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Marshall…

Florida Atlantic (16-14, 8-9) vs. Marshall (14-15, 8-8)

Henderson Center, Huntington, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall looks for its sixth straight win over Florida Atlantic at Henderson Center. The last victory for the Owls at Marshall was a 65-57 win on Feb. 1, 2014.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The Owls have been led by seniors Cornelius Taylor and Jailyn Ingram. C. Taylor has averaged 12 points while Ingram has recorded 10.6 points and five rebounds per game. The Thundering Herd have been led by Taevion Kinsey and Jarrod West, who have combined to score 30.6 points per contest.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Kinsey has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Marshall field goals over the last five games. Kinsey has 37 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Marshall is 0-6 this year when it scores 66 points or fewer and 14-9 when it scores at least 67.

WINNING WHEN: Florida Atlantic is a perfect 10-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.1 percent or less. The Owls are 6-14 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Marshall is ranked first in the CUSA with an average of 75 possessions per game. The uptempo Thundering Herd have pushed that total to 76.9 possessions per game over their last five games.

