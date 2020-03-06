Maine meets Vermont in America East quarters

No. 8 seed Maine (9-21, 5-11) vs. No. 1 seed Vermont (24-7, 14-2) America East Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Roy L…

No. 8 seed Maine (9-21, 5-11) vs. No. 1 seed Vermont (24-7, 14-2)

America East Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Roy L Patrick Gymnasium, Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A spot in the America East semifinals is up for grabs as Maine and Vermont match up. Vermont swept the two-game regular season series. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 5, when the Catamounts outshot Maine 41 percent to 37 percent and hit five more 3-pointers on the way to a 77-52 victory.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Anthony Lamb, Stef Smith and Everett Duncan have collectively accounted for 54 percent of Vermont’s scoring this season. For Maine, Andrew Fleming, Sergio El Darwich and Nedeljko Prijovic have scored 59 percent of the team’s points this season, including 61 percent of all Black Bears points over their last five.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: El Darwich has been directly responsible for 47 percent of all Maine field goals over the last five games. El Darwich has 32 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Maine is 0-19 when scoring fewer than 63 points and 9-2 when scoring at least 63.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Maine is a perfect 8-0 when it scores at least 71 points. The Black Bears are 1-21 when scoring any fewer than 71.

DID YOU KNOW: The Vermont defense has allowed only 59.3 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Catamounts fifth among Division I teams. The Maine offense has averaged 61.8 points through 30 games (ranked 304th, nationally).

