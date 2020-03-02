Loyola meets Lehigh in Patriot League tourney

No. 9 seed Loyola (Md.) (15-16, 7-11) vs. No. 8 seed Lehigh (10-20, 7-11) Patriot League Conference Tourney First Round,…

No. 9 seed Loyola (Md.) (15-16, 7-11) vs. No. 8 seed Lehigh (10-20, 7-11)

Patriot League Conference Tourney First Round, Stabler Arena, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (Md.) and Lehigh are prepared to face off in the opening round of the Patriot League tourney. Lehigh won both of the regular season matchups earlier this season. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 29, when the Mountain Hawks outshot Loyola (Md.) 45 percent to 42.3 percent and hit 11 more free throws en route to a 74-71 victory.

LEADING THE WAY: Lehigh’s Jordan Cohen has averaged 14 points and four assists while James Karnik has put up 12 points and seven rebounds. For the Greyhounds, Santi Aldama has averaged 10.8 points and 5.6 rebounds while Isaiah Hart has put up 9.4 points.ACCURATE ALDAMA: Aldama has connected on 22.2 percent of the 54 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 39 over his last five games. He’s also converted 51.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Loyola (Md.) is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 62 points and 15-9 when scoring at least 62.

STREAK SCORING: Lehigh has scored 71.7 points per game and allowed 65.7 over a three-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Loyola (Md.) has attempted 23.7 free throws per game this season, the 11th-highest rate in the country. Lehigh has gotten to the line far less frequently and is averaging only 15.4 foul shots per game (ranked 263rd, nationally).

