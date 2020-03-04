LMU, San Diego meet in WCC tourney

No. 8 seed Loyola Marymount (10-20, 4-12) vs. No. 9 seed San Diego (9-22, 2-14) West Coast Conference Tourney First…

No. 8 seed Loyola Marymount (10-20, 4-12) vs. No. 9 seed San Diego (9-22, 2-14)

West Coast Conference Tourney First Round, Orleans Arena, Las Vegas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount is set to match up against San Diego in the first round of the WCC tournament. The only regular season meeting came on Jan. 2, when the Lions forced 13 San Diego turnovers and turned the ball over just six times en route to a 64-58 victory.

FAB FRESHMEN: Loyola Marymount’s Eli Scott, Jordan Bell and Keli Leaupepe have combined to account for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 61 percent of all Lions points over the last five games.BRILLIANT BRAUN: Braun Hartfield has connected on 33.8 percent of the 148 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 24 over his last five games. He’s also converted 65.9 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Lions have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Toreros. San Diego has an assist on 24 of 68 field goals (35.3 percent) over its past three outings while Loyola Marymount has assists on 35 of 61 field goals (57.4 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Loyola Marymount has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 19.5 percent of all possessions, the second-highest rate among all WCC teams.

