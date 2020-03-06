Liberty meets Lipscomb in Atlantic Sun finals

No. 3 seed Lipscomb (16-15, 11-7) vs. No. 1 seed Liberty (29-4, 15-3) Atlantic Sun Conference Tourney Championship, Vines Center,…

No. 3 seed Lipscomb (16-15, 11-7) vs. No. 1 seed Liberty (29-4, 15-3)

Atlantic Sun Conference Tourney Championship, Vines Center, Lynchburg, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb is set to face off against Liberty in the Championship of the Atlantic Sun tournament. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last played on Feb. 29, when the Bisons shot 56.5 percent from the field while limiting Liberty’s shooters to just 47.3 percent en route to a 77-71 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Liberty’s Caleb Homesley has averaged 14.8 points and 5.4 rebounds while Scottie James has put up 10.9 points and 7.4 rebounds. For the Bisons, Ahsan Asadullah has averaged 18.5 points, 10.1 rebounds and four assists while Michael Buckland has put up 9.9 points and 4.8 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Asadullah has either made or assisted on 61 percent of all Lipscomb field goals over the last three games. Asadullah has accounted for 37 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 75: Lipscomb is 0-9 when it allows at least 75 points and 16-6 when it holds opponents to less than 75.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Lipscomb’s Fleming has attempted 98 3-pointers and connected on 37.8 percent of them, and is 5 for 8 over the past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Liberty has held opposing teams to 53.7 points per game this season, the second-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

