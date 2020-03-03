La Salle looks for home win vs UMass

UMass (13-16, 7-9) vs. La Salle (14-14, 5-11) Tom Gola Arena, Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: La Salle…

UMass (13-16, 7-9) vs. La Salle (14-14, 5-11)

Tom Gola Arena, Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle looks for its fourth straight win over UMass at Tom Gola Arena. The last victory for the Minutemen at La Salle was a 74-67 win on Jan. 3, 2016.

YOUTH MOVEMENT: UMass has benefited heavily from its freshmen. Tre Mitchell, Carl Pierre, Sean East II and Samba Diallo have combined to account for 66 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 93 percent of all Minutemen points over the team’s last five games.MIGHTY MITCHELL: Mitchell has connected on 28.3 percent of the 99 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 22 over the last five games. He’s also converted 71 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Minutemen have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Explorers. La Salle has an assist on 34 of 64 field goals (53.1 percent) over its past three outings while UMass has assists on 39 of 67 field goals (58.2 percent) during its past three games.

LESS INTENSITY: The UMass defense has forced 14.4 turnovers per game this season, but is averaging 10.7 turnovers over its last three games.

