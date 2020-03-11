Kent State, Ball State meet in MAC quarters

No. 6 seed Kent State (20-12, 10-9) vs. No. 3 seed Ball State (18-13, 11-7) Mid-American Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Rocket…

No. 6 seed Kent State (20-12, 10-9) vs. No. 3 seed Ball State (18-13, 11-7)

Mid-American Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A spot in the MAC semifinals is on the line as Kent State is set to take on Ball State. The only meeting between the teams this season came on Feb. 4, when Kent State made only one 3-pointer on 20 attempts while the Cardinals went 10 for 27 behind the arc en route to a 62-54 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Kent State has relied heavily on its seniors. Antonio Williams, Danny Pippen, Troy Simons and Philip Whittington have collectively accounted for 65 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 80 percent of all Golden Flashes points over the team’s last five games.ACCURATE ANTONIO: Williams has connected on 31.1 percent of the 61 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 17 over his last five games. He’s also made 65.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

YET TO WIN: The Golden Flashes are 0-5 when they score 63 points or fewer and 20-7 when they exceed 63 points. The Cardinals are 0-8 when allowing 70 or more points and 18-5 when holding opponents below 70.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Kent State is a perfect 11-0 when the team records eight or more steals. The Golden Flashes are 9-12 when they steal the ball fewer than eight times.

DID YOU KNOW: Ball State has made 9.1 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among MAC teams.

