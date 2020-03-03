Kansas State looks for road win vs Oklahoma St.

Kansas State (9-20, 2-14) vs. Oklahoma State (15-14, 5-11) Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Kansas…

Kansas State (9-20, 2-14) vs. Oklahoma State (15-14, 5-11)

Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State looks for its third straight win over Oklahoma State at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Oklahoma State’s last win at home against the Wildcats came on Feb. 13, 2016.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Both of these teams have leaned heavily on their seniors this year. Cameron McGriff, Isaac Likekele, Lindy Waters III and Thomas Dziagwa have combined to account for 59 percent of Oklahoma State’s scoring this season. For Kansas State, Cartier Diarra, Xavier Sneed and Makol Mawien have scored 54 percent of the team’s points this season, including 63 percent of all Wildcats points over their last five.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Diarra has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Kansas State field goals over the last three games. Diarra has 15 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

TWO STREAKS: Kansas State has scored 61.1 points per game and allowed 72.1 over its nine-game road losing streak. Oklahoma State has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 75.3 points while giving up 63.5.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Wildcats have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Cowboys. Oklahoma State has an assist on 35 of 76 field goals (46.1 percent) across its past three contests while Kansas State has assists on 31 of 61 field goals (50.8 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY STATE: Kansas State has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 24.3 percent of all possessions, the highest rate among all Big 12 teams. That figure has slipped to 23.7 percent during the team’s nine-game losing skid, however.

