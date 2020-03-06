JMU meets Elon in CAA tourney

No. 10 seed James Madison (9-20, 2-16) vs. No. 7 seed Elon (11-20, 7-11) Colonial Conference Tourney First Round, Entertainment…

No. 10 seed James Madison (9-20, 2-16) vs. No. 7 seed Elon (11-20, 7-11)

Colonial Conference Tourney First Round, Entertainment & Sports Arena, Washington; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison is set to square off against Elon in the opening round of the CAA tourney. Elon won both of the regular season matchups earlier this season. The teams last went at it on Feb. 20, when the Phoenix outshot James Madison 48.1 percent to 38.9 percent and hit five more 3-pointers en route to the eight-point victory.

FAB FRESHMEN: James Madison’s Matt Lewis, Darius Banks and Michael Christmas have collectively accounted for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 55 percent of all Dukes points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Marcus Sheffield II has made or assisted on 43 percent of all Elon field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 38 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Dukes have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Phoenix. Elon has 40 assists on 79 field goals (50.6 percent) across its past three contests while James Madison has assists on 46 of 78 field goals (59 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Elon as a collective unit has made 10.2 3-pointers per game this season, which is seventh-best among Division I teams. The Phoenix have averaged 12.4 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

