Iona looks for road win vs St. Pete’s

Iona (11-15, 9-10) vs. St. Peter’s (16-12, 13-6) Yanitelli Center, Jersey City, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Iona (11-15, 9-10) vs. St. Peter’s (16-12, 13-6)

Yanitelli Center, Jersey City, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona looks for its third straight win over St. Peter’s at Yanitelli Center. St. Peter’s’ last win at home against the Gaels came on March 1, 2015.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: KC Ndefo has averaged 7.9 points, five rebounds and 2.3 blocks to lead the way for the Peacocks. Aaron Estrada has complemented Ndefo and is accounting for 8.2 points per game. The Gaels have been led by E.J. Crawford, who is averaging 18.7 points and 5.3 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Isaiah Washington has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Iona field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 14 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 72: Iona is 0-11 when it allows at least 72 points and 11-4 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

STREAK STATS: St. Peter’s has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 71 points while giving up 59.9.

DID YOU KNOW: St. Peter’s has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 35.1 percent this year. That figure is ranked 17th in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for Iona stands at just 25.3 percent (ranked 277th).

