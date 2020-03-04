Idaho looks to end streak vs Weber State

Weber State (11-18, 7-11) vs. Idaho (7-22, 3-15) Cowan Spectrum at the Kibbie Dome, Moscow, Idaho; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST…

Weber State (11-18, 7-11) vs. Idaho (7-22, 3-15)

Cowan Spectrum at the Kibbie Dome, Moscow, Idaho; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State looks to extend Idaho’s conference losing streak to six games. Idaho’s last Big Sky win came against the Eastern Washington Eagles 74-71 on Feb. 13. Weber State fell 78-70 at home to Idaho State on Monday.

SUPER SENIORS: Idaho’s Trevon Allen, Marquell Fraser and Quinton Forrest have combined to score 47 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 47 percent of all Vandals scoring over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JERRICK: Jerrick Harding has connected on 34.1 percent of the 170 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 18 over his last three games. He’s also made 86.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Wildcats are 0-13 when they score 68 points or fewer and 11-5 when they exceed 68 points. The Vandals are 0-15 when they fail to score more than 65 points and 7-7 on the season, otherwise.

COMING UP SHORT: Weber State has dropped its last three road games, scoring 50.7 points and allowing 73 points during those contests. Idaho has lost its last seven home games, scoring an average of 61.3 points while giving up 74.7.

TO ERR IS HUMAN: Idaho’s offense has turned the ball over 14.5 times per game this season, but is averaging 18 turnovers over its last three games.

