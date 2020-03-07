Hipp bumps No. 23 Missouri St. women past Loyola Chicago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Abby Hipp scored 16 points with eight rebounds off the bench and Jasmine Franklin scored 13…

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Abby Hipp scored 16 points with eight rebounds off the bench and Jasmine Franklin scored 13 and No. 23-ranked Missouri State beat Loyola Chicago 72-61 on Saturday.

Brice Calip scored 10 for the Bears (26-4, 16-2), which closed Missouri Valley Conference play with 12 wins in their last 13 games.

Allison Day’s basket for the Ramblers (15-14, 6-12) with 3:21 left in the third quarter put them up 42-41. Elle Ruffridge countered with a 3-pointer, Tiara Wallace tied it at 44 with a jumper, then Mya Bhinhar scored a bucket for the Bears for a 46-44 advantage. Hipp closed the quarter with a three-point play. Calip’s jumper with 7:23 left broke a tie at 51 and Missouri State gradually pulled away.

Wallace led Loyola Chicago with 22 points and Day scored 20 on 9-of-11 shooting. The Ramblers ended the season with seven straight defeats.

_____

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.