High Point, USC Upstate meet in Big South tourney

No. 10 seed High Point (9-22, 6-12) vs. No. 7 seed South Carolina Upstate (12-19, 7-11)

Big South Conference Tourney First Round, G.B. Hodge Center, Spartanburg, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point is set to match up against South Carolina Upstate in the opening round of the Big South tournament. High Point won both of the regular season matchups earlier this season. The teams last played on Feb. 15, when the Panthers outshot South Carolina Upstate from the field 39.1 percent to 34.4 percent and made 14 more free throws en route to the eight-point victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: South Carolina Upstate’s Everette Hammond has averaged 14.3 points and 4.4 rebounds while Tommy Bruner has put up 13.9 points. For the Panthers, John-Michael Wright has averaged 14.4 points and 5.4 rebounds while Eric Coleman Jr. has put up 8.4 points.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Bruner has made or assisted on 41 percent of all South Carolina Upstate field goals over the last five games. The freshman guard has accounted for 27 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: South Carolina Upstate is 0-14 this year when it scores 64 points or fewer and 12-5 when it scores at least 65.

WINNING WHEN: South Carolina Upstate is a perfect 5-0 when the team records eight or more steals. The Spartans are 7-19 when they steal the ball fewer than eight times.

DID YOU KNOW: High Point has attempted the second-most free throws among all Big South teams. The Panthers have averaged 22.2 free throws per game and 25.8 per game over their last five games.

