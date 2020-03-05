Hartford meets UMass Lowell in America East quarters

No. 6 seed UMass Lowell (13-18, 7-9) vs. No. 3 seed Hartford (16-15, 9-7) America East Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Chase…

No. 6 seed UMass Lowell (13-18, 7-9) vs. No. 3 seed Hartford (16-15, 9-7)

America East Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Chase Family Arena, West Hartford, Connecticut; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass Lowell is set to match up against Hartford in the America East tournament quarterfinals. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last met on Feb. 15, when the River Hawks shot 50 percent from the field and went 13 for 16 from the free throw line en route to a seven-point victory.

YOUTH MOVEMENT: Each of these teams has relied heavily on their freshmen this year. Malik Ellison, Traci Carter and Hunter Marks have combined to account for 49 percent of Hartford’s scoring this season and 63 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For UMass Lowell, Christian Lutete, Connor Withers and Ron Mitchell Jr. have collectively scored 49 percent of the team’s points this season, including 53 percent of all River Hawks points over their last five.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Carter has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Hartford field goals over the last five games. Carter has accounted for 19 field goals and 34 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: UMass Lowell is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 62 points and 13-12 when scoring at least 62.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Hawks have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the River Hawks. Hartford has 43 assists on 75 field goals (57.3 percent) across its previous three matchups while UMass Lowell has assists on 43 of 83 field goals (51.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UMass Lowell is ranked first among America East teams with an average of 74.6 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.