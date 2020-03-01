Hammond, Traore spark Monmouth’s 80-60 romp over Manhattan

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Deion Hammond scored 18 points as Monmouth led wire-to-wire, routing Manhattan 80-60 on Sunday.…

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Deion Hammond scored 18 points as Monmouth led wire-to-wire, routing Manhattan 80-60 on Sunday.

Mustapha Traore scored four points in the first 70 seconds and finished with 14 for Monmouth (17-12, 11-7 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Melik Martin also added 14 points. Ray Salnave, who averages 14.2 ppg, scored six but had seven rebounds and three assists for the Hawks.

Christian Hinckson led the Jaspers (12-15, 8-10) with 13 points, making 4 of 4 from distance. Warren Williams also scored 13, shooting 6-for-6 from the field. Pauly Paulicap had 11 points, seven rebounds and five blocks.

The Hawks improve to 2-0 against the Jaspers this season. Monmouth defeated Manhattan 65-58 on Jan. 18. Monmouth plays Fairfield at home on Wednesday. Manhattan matches up against Rider on the road on Wednesday.

