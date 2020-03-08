Green Bay faces NKU in Horizon semis

No. 3 seed Green Bay (17-15, 12-7) vs. No. 2 seed Northern Kentucky (21-9, 13-5) Horizon Conference Tourney Semifinals, Indiana…

No. 3 seed Green Bay (17-15, 12-7) vs. No. 2 seed Northern Kentucky (21-9, 13-5)

Horizon Conference Tourney Semifinals, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay is set to take on Northern Kentucky with the winner securing its spot in the Horizon championship game. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last played on Jan. 31, when the Norse outshot Green Bay 36.1 percent to 33.8 percent and made 11 more foul shots on their way to the nine-point victory.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Dantez Walton, Jalen Tate, Tyler Sharpe, Trevon Faulkner and Bryson Langdon have collectively accounted for 75 percent of Northern Kentucky’s scoring this season including 59 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Green Bay, JayQuan McCloud, Amari Davis, Kameron Hankerson and Cody Schwartz have collectively accounted for 64 percent of all Green Bay scoring, including 75 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.MIGHTY MCCLOUD: McCloud has connected on 34.1 percent of the 208 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 13 of 30 over the last five games. He’s also converted 86.1 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Green Bay is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 71 points and 17-8 when scoring at least 71.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Phoenix have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Norse. Northern Kentucky has an assist on 32 of 73 field goals (43.8 percent) over its past three games while Green Bay has assists on 47 of 88 field goals (53.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Green Bay is ranked third among Division I teams with an average of 82 points per game. The Phoenix have averaged 85.2 points per game over their last five games.

