Florida (18-11, 10-6) vs. Georgia (15-14, 5-11) Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia seeks revenge…

Florida (18-11, 10-6) vs. Georgia (15-14, 5-11)

Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia seeks revenge on Florida after dropping the first matchup in Gainesville. The teams last played on Feb. 5, when the Gators shot 47.5 percent from the field on the way to a six-point victory.

FAB FRESHMEN: Georgia’s Anthony Edwards, Sahvir Wheeler and Toumani Camara have combined to score 46 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 50 percent of all Bulldogs scoring over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JOHNSON: Keyontae Johnson has connected on 37.8 percent of the 74 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 10 over the last three games. He’s also made 78 percent of his foul shots this season.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 61: Georgia is 0-6 when its offense scores 61 points or fewer. Florida is a perfect 9-0 when it holds opponents to 61 or fewer points.

PERFECT WHEN: The Bulldogs are 5-0 when they block at least six opposing shots and 10-14 when they fall shy of that mark. The Gators are 9-0 when they hold opponents to 61 points or fewer and 9-11 whenever opponents exceed 61 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia is ranked second in the SEC with an average of 73.1 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.