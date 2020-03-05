Georgetown faces tough test vs No. 14 Nova

Georgetown has won three of its eight games against ranked opponents this season.

No. 14 Villanova (23-7, 12-5) vs. Georgetown (15-15, 5-12)

Capital One Arena, Washington; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Villanova presents a tough challenge for Georgetown. Georgetown has won three of its eight games against ranked opponents this season. Villanova won 79-77 at Seton Hall in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Omer Yurtseven has averaged 13.2 points and 8.3 rebounds to lead the way for the Hoyas. Jamorko Pickett has complemented Yurtseven and is maintaining an average of 9.8 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. The Wildcats have been led by Saddiq Bey, who is averaging 16 points and 4.8 rebounds.SOLID SADDIQ: Bey has connected on 44.7 percent of the 170 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 16 of 37 over his last five games. He’s also converted 77.4 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Georgetown is 0-12 this year when it scores 72 points or fewer and 15-3 when it scores at least 73.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Villanova’s Samuels has attempted 110 3-pointers and connected on 28.2 percent of them, and is 4 for 16 over the past five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgetown is ranked second among Big East teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 33 percent. The Hoyas have averaged 12 offensive boards per game.

