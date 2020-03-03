Ga. Tech looks for home win vs Pitt

Pittsburgh (15-15, 6-13) vs. Georgia Tech (15-14, 9-9) McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech looks…

Pittsburgh (15-15, 6-13) vs. Georgia Tech (15-14, 9-9)

McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech looks for its fourth straight win over Pittsburgh at McCamish Pavilion. The last victory for the Panthers at Georgia Tech was an 81-74 win on Jan. 14, 2014.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Justin Champagnie and Xavier Johnson have led the Panthers. Champagnie has averaged 12.3 points and 7.4 rebounds while Johnson has recorded 11.7 points and 5.1 assists per game. The Yellow Jackets have been led by Moses Wright and Michael Devoe. Wright has averaged 13.4 points and 7.1 rebounds while Devoe has put up 14.3 points per game.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Devoe has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Georgia Tech field goals over the last five games. Devoe has 25 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Georgia Tech is 0-6 this year when it scores 61 points or fewer and 15-8 when it scores at least 62.

PERFECT WHEN: Georgia Tech is a perfect 6-0 when the team records 10 or more steals. The Yellow Jackets are 9-14 when they steal the ball fewer than 10 times.

DID YOU KNOW: The Pittsburgh defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23.6 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Panthers 18th among Division I teams. The Georgia Tech offense has turned the ball over on 22.7 percent of its possessions (ranking the Yellow Jackets 342nd, nationally).

